Sponsored Content: Put New Floors at the Top of Your Holiday Wishlist

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) -- Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was sentenced Friday to 18 days in jail after pleading guilty to drunken-driving charges from a 2020 crash on Long Island, New York, according to the Nassau County district attorney's office.

Dina Lohan, 59, was also sentenced to five years probation and a "Stop DWI" program while behind bars and then a probation DWI program once released, officials said.