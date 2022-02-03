Sponsored Content: Retire in Style at The Cambridge at Brier Creek

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Authorities from across the Commonwealth gathered in Roanoke Thursday afternoon to escort the bodies of the Bridgewater College campus officers who died in Tuesday's shooting back home.

According to officials, the procession for Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John E. Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson was scheduled to leave from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science's Western Office at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 and head back to Bridgewater along I-81.