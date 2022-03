Beloved Durham high school drama teacher retires

How Harnett County school leaders are working to …

Ex-teacher in Fayetteville charged with 50+ child …

Fact check: With NC cutting back on COVID updates, …

NC to receive 30% fewer COVID-19 treatments weekly, …

WCPSS using new tech to monitor student behavior …

Art in Bloom underway at NC Museum of Art

Apex police warn of BB gun shootings spurred by TikTok …

2 Roanoke Rapids men arrested on 80+ child sex crimes …

Durham man arrested in string of 4 armed home invasions …

Raleigh police chief speaks out after chase, shootout …