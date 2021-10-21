Sponsored Content: Spruce Up Your Home’s Floors This Fall

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
NC State Fair
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot?
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
‘Get your swing on’: First Topgolf facility is coming to the Triangle, 400 jobs to be filled
Judge won’t bar public from Ghislaine Maxwell jury selection
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot?
Top Stories
Do the COVID-19 vaccines work on teens?
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips to the lowest point in 3 months; NC finally breaks pattern in deaths
When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children?
Video
Will new variants of the coronavirus keep appearing?
Video
Wake County to host ‘Ask the Doc’ virtual panel focusing on COVID-19 and the vaccine for kids
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect
Video
Top Stories
Our changing climate is changing wine
Video
La Niña Forms: What this means for North Carolina’s winter
NC average date for 1st frost is right around the corner
Video
Storms hit central NC as cold front moves through
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect
Video
Top Stories
Wake County’s housing market is red-hot – and that’s a problem for lower-income families
Video
Top Stories
White House Christmas tree chosen from North Carolina tree farm
Video
Brian Laundrie search: Where the Gabby Petito case now stands
Video
‘Strong probability’ human remains found at park belong to Brian Laundrie, family attorney says
Video
When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children?
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Young, inexperienced Bulldogs squad hoping to surprise
Top Stories
After Kanter’s Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox
Chen and winning streak in spotlight as Skate America begins
American Athletic Conference rebuilding with 6 C-USA schools
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Spruce Up Your Home’s Floors This Fall
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Oct 21, 2021 / 03:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2021 / 03:17 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Upgrade Your Phone Contest
Trending Stories
No more rentals: HOA ruling to force 180 families from Raleigh neighborhood
Video
Man arrested for deadly double shooting at homecoming party in Fayetteville, police say
Video
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide, Fayetteville police say
Video
Frustrations grow over state budget delay
Video
Police ask for help identifying suspects who robbed Fayetteville convenience store at gunpoint
Video
Community, families remember 5 teens killed in Raleigh crash; many questions remain
Video
SUV was stolen in crash that killed 5 teens on Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories