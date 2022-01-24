Sponsored Content: Start your Day with an Inspirational Quote

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - An altercation at a Connecticut smoothie shop involving a father upset over his child's allergic reaction was caught on video over the weekend and has gone viral.

James Iannazzo, 49, was arrested Saturday after police received multiple calls at 2:26 p.m. about a customer in Robeks smoothie shop in Fairfield who was throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.