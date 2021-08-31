Sponsored Content: Stay Aware and Prepared Through Hurricane Season

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have abducted 73 students in a new school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, just days after three other groups of hostages were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made.

Attackers descended upon the Government Day Secondary School located in the remote village of Kaya, according to Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu. A rescue operation was ongoing to free the students, he added.