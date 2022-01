RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Health care workers, along with every workforce around the globe, are struggling as they get infected with COVID-19. Sixty additional employees at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh tested positive overnight, bringing the total to more than 260 currently quarantined and not at work.

"You don't want to delay procedures too long because patients then become sicker and then they tie up a bed for a longer period of time, or they come in through your emergency department and again tie up the ED resources. So, we look at that on a day-by-day basis," said UNC Rex Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linda Butler.