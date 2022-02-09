Sponsored Content: Stay Warm This Winter With The Help Of Renewal By Andersen

(WJW) - Bob Saget's family revealed his cause of death one month after the "Full House" star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, according to reports from PEOPLE.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, and other outlets, the family confirmed that Saget died from head trauma. The family said investigators determined that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something and went to bed, not thinking anything of the injury. They said no drugs or alcohol were involved.