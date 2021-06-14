Sponsored Content: Take a Peak at This Beautiful, Everly Neighborhood Home

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Nicaragua stages unprecedented roundup of opposition leaders
Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalized amid virus surge
GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light
Video
Woman killed after car plows into Minnesota protesters, police say
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Raleigh 9-year-old participating in vaccine trial to ‘help my classmates and my friends’
Video
Top Stories
2 million people pass through US airports as travel rebounds
Video
Top Stories
Do plexiglass COVID barriers really work, and what will become of them?
Video
‘Cave syndrome’: What it is, how to cope with it
Video
Hundreds of teens get COVID-19 vaccine at Durham school; no questions raised about heart issues
Video
CDC investigating heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hot start to the week with a late day storm possible
Video
Top Stories
How to watch the annular partial solar eclipse
Video
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light
Video
Top Stories
Ohio pizzeria serves up spicy cicada pie
Video
Top Stories
CBS 17 Job Alert – McDonald’s and Food Lion in need of workers
Video
More than 7 million pounds of litter collected from NC roadsides so far in 2021, NCDOT says
Video
Parents trying to raise $500,000 for infant son in need of a transplant
Video
19-year-old charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Eriksen’s teammates to ‘play for Christian’ at Euro 2020
Top Stories
Ferrari enters luxury fashion, targeting uninitiated youth
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into Texas race track guard rail
Trio of walkoffs helps Phillies move above .500
Suns rising at the right time, roar into conference finals
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Take a Peak at This Beautiful, Everly Neighborhood Home
My Carolina
by:
The Jim Allen Group
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 08:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 08:56 AM EDT
For more information, visit
jimallen.com
Trending Stories
Man faces DWI charge after woman dies following Holly Springs golf cart incident, officials say
Video
I-540 driver going 130 mph wrecks at dead-end Raleigh street after high-speed chase
Video
‘DEFUND’ to be removed from road in front of Durham police HQ
Video
US 64 west reopens near Wendell, but 2 miles of traffic back-ups remain
Video
CDC plans ’emergency meeting” on rare heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccines
Video
19-year-old charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Video
Durham 911 call volume could increase if unarmed responders hit the streets. Is the city ready?
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories