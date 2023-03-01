CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Alyssa Torres
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:45 PM EST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 12:45 PM EST
For more information, visit: lenovo.com
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.
You can start building your own collection of David Bowie memorabilia thanks to his extensive body of music, film and more.
Whether you want to DIY it or go with a craft kit, there’s something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day.
Host
The My Carolina Story