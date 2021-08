APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) —An FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes against children across several states, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Deputies said Supervisory Special Agent David Harris was tasked with investigating crimes against children,including child pornography. But in February, he was accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in a "lewd and lascivious manner," while on vacation.