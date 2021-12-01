Sponsored Content: ‘Tis the Season to Buy or Sell

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted travel bans, a warning from the World Health Organization and many unanswered questions as doctors try to learn more about how dangerous it could be.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said much of the concern is because the variant "seems to be outcompeting delta," a variant that's quickly crowded out all variants before it.