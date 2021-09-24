Sponsored Content: Understand the Changes the Medicaid has Recently Made

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - On Friday, the city of Raleigh bought a 113-room extended-stay hotel to help with emergency shelter and "provide permanent supportive housing", officials said.

The city used $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the hotel, which is the Hospitality Studios, an extended-stay hotel located at 2800 Brentwood Road, according to a news release from Raleigh officials.