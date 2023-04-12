Get ready to enjoy the outdoors worry free by enrolling in Verizon Mobile Protect or any other device protection option now. Enjoy some peace of mind no matter how active you get with Verizon Mobile Protect, which offers essentials like unlimited cracked screen repair for select smartphones for $29 each time you need it. Because you need your tech fixed (and fast) when accidents happen. It also includes extras like premium digital security tools and 24/7 access to tech coach support.