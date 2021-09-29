Sponsored Content: Verizon Offering the New iPhone with 5G

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - The effects of COVID-19 have been challenging as doctors and scientists have had to figure it all out in real-time as the pandemic surged. That includes what the disease means for organ transplants.

"Here in COVID, it's taken us some time to appreciate the safety issue. You know, we did not transplant patients who had passed away from COVID last year until we learned enough about how this would work," said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a specialist in transplant-related infectious diseases at Duke Health.