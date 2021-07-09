Sponsored Content: When it Comes to the Air in Your Home, Work With a Company You Trust

The U.S. Capitol Police Department is on the verge of running out of money unless Congress acts on a nearly $2 billion supplemental security funding bill. Three sources are confirmed to CBS News. The embattled agency, which has seen a significant dip in officer morale in the wake of the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is also facing a manpower shortage because officers have been working overtime.

The funding shortfall was first reported by Punchbowl News.