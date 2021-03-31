Sponsored Content: Wipe the Slate Clean on a Year at Home and Replace Your Worn Out Floors

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Rest of Group 4 opens up, but only some Wake County providers expect to give them shots this week
New York state legalizes recreational marijuana
Video
Clerk who took counterfeit $20 bill from George Floyd says he feels guilty
Video
COVID-19 was third leading cause of death in 2020, CDC says
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible later today with next cold front
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for areas south and east of Triangle
Video
Some without power after severe storms hit central NC; another round forecast for Sunday
Video
Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC
Video
Explaining SPC categories and what they mean for you
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
New York state legalizes recreational marijuana
Video
Top Stories
Clerk who took counterfeit $20 bill from George Floyd says he feels guilty
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 was third leading cause of death in 2020, CDC says
Video
What a corporate tax hike could mean for Americans
Video
Salisbury officer caught on camera mishandling K-9 resigns from department after termination hearing
Video
Olympic officials to allow raised fists and kneeling during National Anthem
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal
Top Stories
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre on facing COVID-19, who he’d like to meet next in the ring
Video
Olympic officials to allow raised fists and kneeling during National Anthem
Video
Osaka’s 23-match win streak ends against Sakkari in Miami
Emmert promises WBCA he will work to fix ‘stark’ inequities
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Wipe the Slate Clean on a Year at Home and Replace Your Worn Out Floors
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 03:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 03:34 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Trending Stories
NC man charged with abusing 8-week-old baby, deputies say
Video
Woman charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her son’s ventilator for 10 hours, warrant says
Truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashes near Fayetteville, causing lane closures on I-95
Video
Goldsboro man takes on state regulatory board after it costs him chunk of his drone photography business
Video
CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar
What are your chances of catching COVID-19 after getting vaccinated? A new study measures that risk
Video
Motorcyclist trying to ‘beat the red light’ killed in crash, Raleigh police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories