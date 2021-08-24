Sponsored Content: With An In-Home Selection Process, and Countless Trends to Choose From, Let 50 Floor Help You Remodel Your Floors Today!

(StudyFinds.org) - Another pandemic on the scale of COVID-19 is likely to strike within 60 years, researchers from Duke University warn. The team says the number of new diseases spreading to humans may rise by three times over the coming decades.

Scientists warn that while the COVID-19 pandemic may be the deadliest virus outbreak since Spanish Flu over a century ago, the chances are it will not be the last. For people born in the year 2000, the chances of living through another pandemic stand at around 38 percent. Moving forward, there is a two percent chance that another COVID-style pandemic will strike in any given year. The findings come from reviewing 400 years worth of data.