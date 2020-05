Are you supposed to list references? How do you address a gap in your work experience? These are all questions we've had and with many people looking for work, it's time to dust off those old resumes and give them a refresh for the digital age.

Mir Garvy is a resume writer with Job Market Solutions and she's answering YOUR questions about resumes and finding a job in the digital age. Do you have a question for her? Send them in on our Facebook page or send us an email to MyCarolina@CBS17.com