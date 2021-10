RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has defended remarks made to a church congregation in which he referred to "telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth."

Robinson defended it in a video statement released and a press conference Tuesday afternoon. He said he was referring to materials being used in schools rather than people. Among the books he referred to is "Gender Queer." The book is largely the autobiographical account of its author Maia Kobabe and talks about gender identity.