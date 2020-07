Alice Smith is a Registered Dietitian and Health Coach and today she's reinforcing the importance of drinking enough water. Staying hydrated can be the solution to all sorts of problems-- skin, digestion, energy, weight loss and more!

How do you know you've gotten enough water? Alice recommends drinking HALF your body weight in ounces of water. (Example: 180lb person should drink 90 oz. of water) So GET DRINKING!