Step Up Your Job Search: Job hunting in the digital age

Job hunting has changed since the days of searching The Classifieds. So are you ready to start your digital job search? Are you sure? Before you get started, check in with our job search expert and make sure your online presence wont stop you from getting hired.

Mir Garvy is an expert resume writer with Job Market Solutions and she’s answering YOUR questions about resumes and finding a job in the digital age. Do you have a question for her? Send them in on our Facebook page or send us an email to MyCarolina@CBS17.com