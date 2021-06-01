Switch up your summer beauty routine with these products from Pressology

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
German archbishop offers to quit over church abuse scandals
Bonjour! France welcoming back (vaccinated) tourists
Protests as Austria grapples with violence against women
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
80 percent of NC’s 65 and older population have received at least 1 vaccine dose
Video
Top Stories
Vaccine freebies: Official list of free and discounted things for vaccinated Americans
Video
Top Stories
Do I have to be tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
Video
Recent data reveals whether NC moved too quick to reopen
Video
Get the shots, get out 5 days early: Nearly 10K prisoners in NC so far reach vaccine incentive
Video
Biden kicks off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Mainly morning showers, drier this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Hail, some damage reported in central NC as severe thunderstorms move through
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Sister of Wake County deputy shot in line of duty says ‘everything is going well’
Video
Top Stories
Heavy rains lead to evacuations, road closures in Edgecombe County town
Video
Top Stories
Mainly morning showers, drier this weekend
Video
41 years after saying hello, Mike Krzyzewski prepares to say goodbye to Duke basketball
Video
Browns fan who enlisted athletes as ‘references’ for job with team doesn’t get the job
Video
Serial killer implicated in Pennsylvania cold cases admits to 4 more murders
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Clay-court experts in action at French Open
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers vs Braves NLCS rematch, Red Sox-Yanks
Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100
Aho leads ‘Canes past Lightning in overtime, 3-2
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 with 126-115 win
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Switch up your summer beauty routine with these products from Pressology
My Carolina
Posted:
Jun 1, 2021 / 03:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2021 / 03:14 PM EDT
To shop, visit
pressologyskin.com
Trending Stories
250+ pounds of marijuana, valued at $2.3 million, seized from two traffic stops in NC
Video
Live newscasts
As shootings surge, Durham violence interrupter positions remain unfilled months after $1 million expansion OKed
Video
‘We really need the labor’ – NC Republicans move forward with bonuses for coming off unemployment
Video
Raleigh Weather
Former President Trump speaking in NC Saturday: Here’s exactly when and where
Video
Heavy rains lead to evacuations, road closures in Edgecombe County town
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories