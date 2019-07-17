Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
The Latest: Crews following whales after Georgia strandings
Top Stories
Warrants issued for second suspect in Bladen County abduction
House passes resolution formally denouncing Trump tweets as racist
Fed up Puerto Ricans protest, demanding governor resign
Bacteria advisory issued for swimming beach in Kill Devil Hills
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Ewan posts first Tour stage win, Alaphilippe keeps yellow
Top Stories
The Latest: ‘Stunt double’ fills in for Clemson quarterback
Top Stories
The Latest: Alabama finds silver lining in title game loss
Rahm hopes Irish connection propels him to 1st major title
Martial penalty completes Man United’s 4-0 win over Leeds
McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
USWNT with North Carolina Courage in Cary
Tax And Finance
The long-term financial strategy that can save your family thousands of dollars
Why financial experts are stressing the importance of funeral preps
Essential information for tax filers
Tax deadlines and where to file
3 tax savings strategies for a secure retirement
More Tax And Finance Headlines
5 reasons why people apply for disability benefits
How to save on your healthcare costs in 2019
How to make your savings work for you
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps