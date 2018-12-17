Tax deadlines and where to file

Sponsored Content
Where to File Your Taxes
You can file your taxes either online or by paper mail. Several online tax services have free programs that will walk individuals through the basic process. Users can usually pay to receive a more in-depth tutorial. Filing your taxes online is generally safer, faster, and easier, according to the IRS. People who file electronically will also receive their tax refund much sooner. Below you can find a list of tax filing methods.
Paper Mail
You may file Form 1040 by paper mail but you’re in charge of attaching postage and labeling it with the clear and correct address. You can find the correct mailing address through the IRS website.
IRS Free File
The IRS offers online free file forms for federal taxes if your adjusted gross income is $66,000 or less.
IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
Free tax help and e-file for taxpayers who make less than $55,000, have disabilities, or speak limited english. Click here to find out if you qualify.
Tax Counseling for the Elderly
Offers assistance to people who are 60 or older.
Authorized IRS e-file Provider
Click here to find an authorized e-filer in your area.
TurboTax
TurboTax offers a variety of return services spanning from basic returns to in-depth questionnaires that can help find your maximum refund amount.
H&R Block
Tax preparation company that offers assistance and tax filing options. Allows customers to file at home or at the office of an experienced tax advisor.
FreeTaxUSA
Offers free federal tax e-filing but charges $12.95 for state tax returns.
Tax Slayer
Gives customers the choice between filing online (desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet) or by paper mail.
Important Tax Deadlines
April 15, 2019
- Individual federal tax returns for the 2018 tax year are due by midnight. First time 2017’s Tax Cuts and Job Acts takes effect.
- Individual North Carolina tax returns for the 2018 tax year are due by midnight.
- If you need more time to prepare your tax return you must request an extension by this date.
October 15, 2019
- Deadline for any extended individual tax returns.