Tax deadlines and where to file

Sponsored Content

Where to File Your Taxes

You can file your taxes either online or by paper mail. Several online tax services have free programs that will walk individuals through the basic process. Users can usually pay to receive a more in-depth tutorial. Filing your taxes online is generally safer, faster, and easier, according to the IRS. People who file electronically will also receive their tax refund much sooner. Below you can find a list of tax filing methods.

Paper Mail

You may file Form 1040 by paper mail but you’re in charge of attaching postage and labeling it with the clear and correct address. You can find the correct mailing address through the IRS website.

IRS Free File

The IRS offers online free file forms for federal taxes if your adjusted gross income is $66,000 or less.

IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

Free tax help and e-file for taxpayers who make less than $55,000, have disabilities, or speak limited english. Click here to find out if you qualify.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly

Offers assistance to people who are 60 or older.

Authorized IRS e-file Provider

Click here to find an authorized e-filer in your area.

TurboTax

TurboTax offers a variety of return services spanning from basic returns to in-depth questionnaires that can help find your maximum refund amount.

H&R Block

Tax preparation company that offers assistance and tax filing options. Allows customers to file at home or at the office of an experienced tax advisor.

FreeTaxUSA

Offers free federal tax e-filing but charges $12.95 for state tax returns.

Tax Slayer

Gives customers the choice between filing online (desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet) or by paper mail.

Important Tax Deadlines

April 15, 2019

Individual federal tax returns for the 2018 tax year are due by midnight. First time 2017’s Tax Cuts and Job Acts takes effect.

Individual North Carolina tax returns for the 2018 tax year are due by midnight.

If you need more time to prepare your tax return you must request an extension by this date.

October 15, 2019