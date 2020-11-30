The City of Raleigh celebrates ‘City of Oaks Holiday Spectacular’

Enjoy the holiday season with a month long of holiday programs and events by the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department. Come and watch holiday movies from your car during “Festive Flicks!” A drive-in movie experience across different Raleigh parks that will keep your spirits bright. Find hidden light displays across 12 different Raleigh Parks and historic sites in our Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt. From free programs to small fee events, you’re sure to find something to bring your holiday cheer this December. For more information, check @raleighparks.

The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt

Date: December 1st-December 12th

Hours: 2pm-7pm (lights will be on)

Description of program: Join us this holiday season to participate in a festive self-guided scavenger hunt with your family! Explore the city of Raleigh as you search for our unique holiday light displays located at 12 of our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources sites! When you register online you will be provided a link to all the scavenger hunt clues, which you can then complete at your leisure. At each site you will find a link to a self-guided activity or holiday surprise! As a bonus, all scavenger hunt participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Holiday Express 2021 package. (this is optional but encouraged! There is also a chance to pre-order holiday ornaments by registering)

CLASS barcode: 269771

Festive Flix

Ring in the holiday season with a drive-in movie! Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources is excited to announce a brand-new drive-in movie experience “Festive Flix” the first two weekends of December.

Moviegoers of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite holiday classics on the big screen. Refreshments will be available for purchase at one of our food trucks. Tickets are $5 per car and can be pre-purchased at reclink.raleighnc.gov.

The gates open at 5:30pm and the film starts at 7:00pm.

We ask that all patrons follow social distancing guidelines and safety protocol. Guests are required to wear masks when leaving their designated parking space.

Festive Flix Full Schedule:

Friday, December 4, 2020 Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road Raleigh Gate Opens: 5:30pm Movie Start Time: 7:00pm Movie Title: Grinch Rating: PG This movie will be available in English and Spanish. Barcode: 269680 Saturday, December 5, 2020 Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road Raleigh Gate Opens: 5:30pm Movie Start Time: 7:00pm Movie Title: Elf Rating: PG Barcode: 269681 Friday, December 11, 2020 Location: Walnut Creek Softball Complex, 1201 Sunnybrook Road Raleigh Gate Opens: 5:30pm Movie Start Time: 7:00pm Movie Title: It’s a Wonderful Life Rating: PG Barcode: 269682 Saturday, December 12, 2020 Location: Walnut Creek Softball Complex, 1201 Sunnybrook Road Raleigh Gate Opens: 5:30pm Movie Start Time: 7:00pm Movie Title: The Polar Express Rating: G

Barcode: 269683

How To Register