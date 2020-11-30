The City of Raleigh celebrates ‘City of Oaks Holiday Spectacular’

Enjoy the holiday season with a month long of holiday programs and events by the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department. Come and watch holiday movies from your car during “Festive Flicks!” A drive-in movie experience across different Raleigh parks that will keep your spirits bright. Find hidden light displays across 12 different Raleigh Parks and historic sites in our Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt. From free programs to small fee events, you’re sure to find something to bring your holiday cheer this December. For more information, check @raleighparks.
The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt
Date: December 1st-December 12th
Hours: 2pm-7pm (lights will be on)
Description of program: Join us this holiday season to participate in a festive self-guided scavenger hunt with your family! Explore the city of Raleigh as you search for our unique holiday light displays located at 12 of our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources sites! When you register online you will be provided a link to all the scavenger hunt clues, which you can then complete at your leisure. At each site you will find a link to a self-guided activity or holiday surprise! As a bonus, all scavenger hunt participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Holiday Express 2021 package. (this is optional but encouraged! There is also a chance to pre-order holiday ornaments by registering)
CLASS barcode: 269771
Festive Flix
Ring in the holiday season with a drive-in movie! Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources is excited to announce a brand-new drive-in movie experience “Festive Flix” the first two weekends of December.
Moviegoers of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite holiday classics on the big screen. Refreshments will be available for purchase at one of our food trucks. Tickets are $5 per car and can be pre-purchased at reclink.raleighnc.gov.
The gates open at 5:30pm and the film starts at 7:00pm.
We ask that all patrons follow social distancing guidelines and safety protocol. Guests are required to wear masks when leaving their designated parking space.
Festive Flix Full Schedule:
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road Raleigh
|Gate Opens: 5:30pm
|Movie Start Time: 7:00pm
|Movie Title: Grinch Rating: PG This movie will be available in English and Spanish. Barcode: 269680
|Saturday, December 5, 2020
|Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road Raleigh
|Gate Opens: 5:30pm
|Movie Start Time: 7:00pm
|Movie Title: Elf Rating: PG Barcode: 269681
|Friday, December 11, 2020
|Location: Walnut Creek Softball Complex, 1201 Sunnybrook Road Raleigh
|Gate Opens: 5:30pm
|Movie Start Time: 7:00pm
|Movie Title: It’s a Wonderful Life Rating: PG Barcode: 269682
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Location: Walnut Creek Softball Complex, 1201 Sunnybrook Road Raleigh
|Gate Opens: 5:30pm
|Movie Start Time: 7:00pm
|Movie Title: The Polar Express Rating: G
Barcode: 269683
How To Register
- Go to reclink.raleighnc.gov
- Click on the green “Login” button in the top right of the page
- Enter in your Login number and Pin number
- Don’t have an account? Click the “Create an Account” link to the left of the login button
- Unsure of your login, please email megan.jones@raleighnc.gov
- Once logged in, enter in the barcode for the date you’d like to attend in the white search bar in the middle of the page
- At the top of the page, please use the drop down option next to “Client” to select the adult that will be attending the event
- Click the “add” button on the right of the page. As a reminder you will only need one registration per car.
- Click the blue “Go to checkout” button in the pop up to complete your registration