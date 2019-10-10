The genius behind Saint Augustine’s University’s athletic dominance

SPONSORED CONTENT

Since opening it’s doors to students more than 150 years ago, Saint Augustine’s University has consistently produced alumni who go on to create great legacies. However, if you ask anyone familiar with the school, chances are, one name will be brought up more than the rest.

It’s safe to say George Williams is SAU royalty.

Williams, who graduated from SAU and currently serves as the school’s athletic director, track & field coach, and was once the cross country coach, is widely credited with escalating the university from a competitively average school to a perennial powerhouse. His record speaks for itself. Under Williams’ leadership the school has exceled in sports like track, football, and everything in between, racking up a whopping 39 national championships (the most of any active NCAA coach, regardless of division and sport). As if that wasn’t enough, Williams represented the country and the university as the U.S. Olympic Head Track and Field Coach in 2004. In 2011, SAU leaders named the university’s athletic complex after their fearless sports leader, to ensure his impact on the school is never forgotten.

The George Williams Athletic Complex can seat up to 2,500 people and is located on the school’s campus across from the Emery Gymnasium. Featuring a FieldTurf playing surface, a world-class track, and state-of-the-art scoreboard, the facility serves as a constant reminder of how far the school’s athletic program has come. You can read more about the impressive athletic amenities here.

While Williams’ influence and success have impacted every one of SAU’s 12sports teams, track & field has always been his bread and butter. If you’ve read this far it won’t come as a surprise that Williams has won the most NCAA track & field championships as a coach, regardless of division, the most NCAA track & field championships at one school as a coach, and the most NCAA Division II track & field championships as a coach. He has won the third-most national titles in NCAA history, regardless of the sport and division. However, those achievements are just the tip of the massive iceberg that is Williams’ career. You can find a more detailed list of his accolades below.

Recipient of more than 150 track & field coaching of the year honors

Has coached more than 40 Olympians (including three gold medalists)

Named one of the 10 most influential sports figures in the Triangle area

Member of nine Hall of Fames

Click here to read more about George Williams’ impressive career at Saint Augustine’s University.