The hub for holiday shows this year

SPONSORED CONTENT

Holly Springs Cultural Center is spearheading a sense of community throughout the year with comedy shows, plays, concerts and much more.

As we approach the end of the year, be sure to get your tickets to some of the numerous shows that are being shown at the Cultural Center. To round off the month of November local middle schoolers will be performing their take on a children’s classic ‘The Grinch’ with the ‘The Grunch’ which is sure to put a smile on your face.

There is nothing jollier than going to catch a Christmas show during the season and the Cultural Center is putting on some great shows to choose from. The Cultural Center has teamed with local musicians and organizations to bring the community fun shows for the winter such as ‘Around The World in 80 Days’, ‘Jazz To the World’, and ‘Happy Holly-Days’. See below for times.

Around The World in 80 Days (Dec 5th,6th at 7pm and Dec 7th at 2pm)

Carolina Children’s Theatre Presents “Around the World in 80 Days”. In 1872, Phileas Fogg wagers a fortune with his London elite friends that he can travel the world in 80 days and arrive back in England by Christmas. Along with his French manservant, Passepartout, and with the law hot on their heels, mistaken identity, incredible new places and people makes this a thrilling adaptation of the Jules Verne classic adventure novel.

Route 55 Jazz Orchestra presents “Jazz To The World” (Dec 14th at 7:30pm)

Route 55 Jazz Orchestra was founded in the fall of 2006 and its membership consists of community musicians who are serious about their commitment to making authentic Big Band Jazz in the tradition of Basie, Kenton, Miller, and more

Holly Springs Community Band presents “Happy Holly-Days” (Dec 15th at 3pm)

The Holly Springs Community Band is a group of all-volunteer musicians whose performances foster an appreciation for every kind of concert band music, including classical, semi-classical, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, pop and rock, and marches.

The Nutcracker Ballet (Dec 22nd at 2:00pm)

Come see the story of the Nutcracker Ballet brought to life on the Holly Springs Cultural Center Stage! This interactive storybook adventure will allow the whole family to experience the magic of The Nutcracker through dance, crafts, and a tea party. After our 20 minute presentation of the story of the Nutcracker Ballet, guests will be invited to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s tea party with all of your favorite characters, a craft, and tea party snacks. What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with your loved ones!

*Click here for more information on times and ticket prices.

If you are interested in becoming more a part of the Holly Springs Cultural Center and would like to join one of the bands or local performance groups, the Cultural Center will be holding auditions in the months of December and January. To receive more information about the audition process you can call (919)567-4000. If your holiday plans are already booked for this year and you are thinking about next year, you can look at the 2020 schedule here.