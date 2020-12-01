The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt Clue 1

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Judge throws out Trump rules limiting skilled-worker visas
WATCH: NC officer teaches child how to ride a bike
Video
Justice Department investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’
Reno doctor’s selfie used to claim COVID-19 is a hoax
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Record 2020 hurricane season officially ends, but more storms are possible
Video
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Storms bring threat of damaging wind, tornadoes Monday morning
Video
Shorts or snow in January? Wes Hohenstein’s winter weather predictions
Video
Snow, cold temps will be hard to find this winter in central NC
Video
CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr shares his winter weather predictions
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
WATCH: NC officer teaches child how to ride a bike
Video
Top Stories
Man arrested after driving car into crowd, killing 5, including 9-month-old child
Video
Top Stories
Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving crash
Video
IMAGES: Great Smoky Mountain National Park in the snow
Video
Alleged hate groups get tax breaks as registered charities
Video
NC mall changes teen policy after parents attacked while picking up daughter
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ohio State still 4th in CFP rankings after cancellation
Top Stories
Pandemic offers NC State seniors a chance to come back for an extra season
Black helps No. 14 UNC top Stanford 67-63 in Maui semifinals
‘Who knows?’ Durant unsure what to expect as return nears
Game on? Steelers, Ravens set to finally meet … maybe
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt Clue 1
My Carolina
Posted:
Dec 1, 2020 / 05:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2020 / 05:44 PM EST
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Sponsored Content
Time to safely share some turkey
Could an Annuity Help Guarantee Your Lifelong Income?
Video
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Criminal record, sentence changes among new NC laws now in effect
Video
Apex police ask for help locating 26-year-old woman last seen Nov. 25
Video
Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving crash
Video
NC will receive, distribute Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, Gov. Cooper says
Video
20-year-old Durham man shot to death while driving leading to crash that injured 5, police say
Video