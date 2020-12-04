The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt Clue 4

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
2 charged in shooting at Raleigh bar that spurred citation over COVID-19 rules
Video
Families of 34 California boat fire victims grieve, advocate
New bipartisan group aiming to reduce number of health insurance-less North Carolinians convenes for first time
San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Record 2020 hurricane season officially ends, but more storms are possible
Video
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Storms bring threat of damaging wind, tornadoes Monday morning
Video
Shorts or snow in January? Wes Hohenstein’s winter weather predictions
Video
Snow, cold temps will be hard to find this winter in central NC
Video
CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr shares his winter weather predictions
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
2 charged in shooting at Raleigh bar that spurred citation over COVID-19 rules
Video
Top Stories
California man tackles and punches massive bear that attacked his dog
Video
Top Stories
‘Believe in miracles’: 21-year-old survives cardiac arrest, being taken off life support
Video
World War II veteran beats COVID-19 in time to mark 104th birthday
Video
Driver dies after SUV plows into NC child care center
Video
Franklin County health director slams Youngsville’s decision to hold Christmas parade Saturday
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Browns’ Garrett said COVID ‘kicked my butt, now I’m back’
Top Stories
Doubling up: Some NBA teams to stay longer in road cities
Buffalo wins MAC East after COVID-19 cancels game at Ohio
AP Source: NHL now focusing on mid-January season start date
SEC revamps December schedule to make up for postponed games
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt Clue 4
My Carolina
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 03:10 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 03:10 PM EST
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Sponsored Content
Time to safely share some turkey
Could an Annuity Help Guarantee Your Lifelong Income?
Video
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Wendell shop owner cited over sign saying store doesn’t require masks
Video
Fort Bragg identifies bodies found in training area as master sergeant, veteran
Video
NC couple scammed on Venmo app after letting strangers borrow phone
Video
Victim shot in chest, suspect injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase as NC has fewest available ICU beds amid pandemic
Video