The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt Clue 7

Nickelodeon spreads holiday cheer with a festive new episode of Blue’s Clues & You!, “Blue’s Night Before Christmas,” featuring Josh’s (Josh Dela Cruz) cousins and former Blue’s Clues hosts Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton). In the episode, written and directed by Burns, Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out what Blue wants for Christmas, decorate with Steve, help Joe wrap presents, and celebrate a night full of holiday traditions.