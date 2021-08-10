The Latest Gadgets for Success at School

Verizon’s tech expert is here to offer parents, teachers, and students of all ages the perfect tools to enhance the learning experience.

If you’re introducing your child to the responsibility of a first phone, the TCL 10 5G UW is a great option (and under $400). The powerful processor and quick-charge battery keeps your family connected and reassured all day, backed by the lightning-fast speed of Verizon’s 5G network. Experience super-fast downloads, stream 4K video and video-chat in high definition with ultra-low lag – also important for after-school check-ins as parents return to work. And don’t forget to take advantage of Verizon Smart Family Basic to manage and monitor the apps and sites your child visits.

Keep homework easy with Verizon’s new TCL Tab Family Edition. With several eye protection modes and a 17-hour battery life, this new tablet is perfect for studying comfortably for hours. Download fun, educational apps to keep little ones busy in the car pick-up line – and the older ones can tap it to stay on top of their homework. This tablet comes with a durable bumper case in multiple colors, perfect for protection in and outside the classroom – rugged enough for any family road trips.

The TYLT Power Bottle is also multi-faceted – a 17-ounce water bottle that’s double layered and vacuum insulated to keep liquids cold for 36 hours – or hot for up to 14 hours. The opening accommodates most standard ice cube sizes and the body will fit in the side pocket on a backpack. And it’s BPA-BPS free. The battery base is both waterproof and removable for cleaning. So, your students will stay hydrated and keep their devices charged during class – a two-fer value and no excuse for not getting your calls after school!

And let’s not forget Verizon’s Back to School Promo! Just in time for the new school year, teachers and college students get our best price on Unlimited plans. Teachers pay only $30 per line per month on four lines with StartUnlimited, while college students get two lines for $95 per month on StartUnlimited.

Verizon has an array of accessories for you to choose from. With Buy More, Save More, right now you can get up to 50% off five or more regularly priced accessories. Check out all the latest back-to-school tech deals from Verizon by visiting vzw.com/deals