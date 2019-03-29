The long-term financial strategy that can save your family thousands of dollars

(Sponsored Content)

When people think about their twilight years, money is hardly the first thing that comes to mind. Although daydreaming about trips overseas can be an exciting way to pass the time, your future finances should play some sort of role in your long-term plan. That’s not to say it should be the only thing you consider when planning for the future, but being proactive in your financial planning can save you and your loved ones hours of grief and anxiety in the future.

In a perfect world, by the age of 65 everyone in the world would have enough money to stop working and start crossing exotic adventures off their bucket lists. Unfortunately, that’s not a realistic retirement plan for 99.9% of the population, which is why financial advisors and fiscal experts recommend getting your finances in order as early as possible so you’re prepared for the good (vacations, spoiling grandchildren, etc.) as well as the bad (unexpected illnesses, medical bills, etc.)

Making strategic money moves for the future is further complicated by the notion that there’s no big payout to look forward too. A common misconception is that it’s not important to worry about what happens to your money after you’re gone because you won’t be around to deal with the consequences.

But your family will be.

By setting aside time now to address those financial uncertainties, you can ensure your loved ones never have to worry about things like funeral costs and estate discrepancies in the event of an untimely death.

Sitting down and talking with your family about the future is the easiest and most effective way to ensure all of your loved ones are on the same page. The simple act of talking with the people you care about can ensure peace for the future. After the initial planning conversations, it’s important to revisit the topic every few months to keep everyone up-to-speed on any potential changes to the plan.

Local attorney Amy Osborne says making these decisions ahead of time is always the best option.

“Many of our estate planning clients choose to make pre-need burial or cremation arrangements,” says Osborne. “[That includes] paying for this in advance, so that when the time comes everything is completed to the client’s satisfaction and even more importantly – their families will not need to go through the extra emotional roller coaster of making these decisions.”

Proactively planning for the future can also save you and your family money and keep them from having to make important decisions when they’re at their most vulnerable. You can save thousands of dollars by taking advantage of locked-in pricing on everything from assisted living facilities to burial plots. That’s made clear by businesses like Cremation Society of the Carolinas, whose professional staff takes calculated steps to ensure everything from payment to plot selection is taken care of ahead of time.

“Planning ahead for ‘After-Life’ affairs never seems to be an important task to accomplish, however, I commend folks that do so,” says CSC’s Henry Davis. “We each will pass on from this world someday, and to eliminate your family’s grief by completing affairs ahead of time is a gift of love.”

CSC’s website offers easy-to-follow steps to guide families through the process of scheduling a free consultation.

Cremation Society of the Carolinas

2205 East Millbrook Road

Raleigh, NC 27604

Phone: (919)571-3300

Email: info@cremationsocietync.com