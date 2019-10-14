The new trend that has customers saving big on floor installations

SPONSORED CONTENT

A new trend in home improvement is making it easier than ever to redo your floors. Easy-to-install luxury vinyl flooring options are giving rise to a DIY movement in the flooring industry. The innovative products have people across the country skipping the expensive remodel and taking the reins on their own renovations.

Luxury vinyl flooring can mimic the look of wood and stone at a fraction of the cost. The cost-effective option is also incredibly easy to clean and maintain. Flooring experts at Caliber Flooring call luxury vinyl tile “durable, affordable, and an attractive alternative to ceramic tile, natural stone, or hardwood.”

Some other advantages of LVT include:

Waterproof

More quiet underfoot than most hard surfaces

Easy to maintain

Available in wide selection of styles, colors, and sizes

Commercial and residential use

Real wood, tile, and stone looks

Easier installation than ceramic or stone

Scratch Resistant

Customers save an average of 25-30% what they would pay at a traditional home improvement company like Lowe’s or Home Depot. Caliber Flooring also separates itself from the big chains by specializing in flooring. The entire staff is educated and proficient when it comes to all types of products, styles, and installation techniques. The experienced customer service team is committed to providing customers with the products that are best for their specific needs and informing them about the best care and maintenance practices. Caliber even offers free in-home consultations where you can get estimates and precise measurements. Fill out this form to schedule a consultation today.

The warehouse is open to the public as well as contractors – making it perfect for do-it-yourself homeowners. Interior designers are also given the opportunity to bring clients into the showroom for a firsthand look at flooring options like carpet, Luxury Vinyl Plank, laminate, and hardwood.

Caliber Flooring always has a large selection of flooring options in-stock with new inventory constantly being added. Same-day pickup is available for customers. Customers can choose from all major manufacturer product lines including: Mohawk, Shaw, Southwind, Beauflor, Mannington, and more!

Right now, Caliber Flooring is offering Luxury Vinyl Plank starting at $1.59 per square foot and hardwood starting at $3.79 per square foot. Call today to learn more about weekly specials (919) 977-1153.

Caliber Flooring’s owners have a combined 40 years in the flooring industry in both installation and retail sectors. Check out the Caliber Flooring website for more information on products and services.

Location

Caliber Flooring

1239 Wicker Drive

Raleigh, NC 27604

(919) 977-1153