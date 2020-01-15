The North Carolina Opera celebrates 10 years with “Pagliacci”

North Carolina Opera presents Pagliacci on January 24 at 7:30pm and January 26 at 2:00pm in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh. For tickets call 919-792-3853 or purchase online at www.ncopera.org.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY . . .

Canio leads a happy-go-lucky group of traveling carnival players, but his clown makeup covers up a troubled and jealous soul. When he suspects his wife, Nedda, has taken a lover, he explodes and will stop at nothing to learn the truth. The show and reality become one, with tragic, shocking results. Pagliacci features the great tenor aria “Vesti la giubba.”

Starring NCO returning artists Carl Tanner (Samson et Dalila) as Canio and Melinda Whittington (Cold Mountain) as Nedda. Keitaro Harada (Carmen 2019) conducts the NCO Orchestra and Chorus.



The performance will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including one intermission.



Pagliacci is sung in Italian with projected English translations. The Production Sponsor is Ross Lampe Jr.