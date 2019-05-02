The Raleigh university that’s going above and beyond for its students

(Sponsored Content)

For over 150 years, Saint Augustine’s University has demonstrated its ability to provide students with the education and skills needed to make a difference in today’s ever-changing world. The school’s commitment to excellence has never wavered, and its programs continue to grow and address the shifts in today’s job market. Since opening its doors to students in 1867, Saint Augustine’s University has produced scholars, writers, world-renowned athletes, corporate and public sector leaders and much more. Below you’ll get a glimpse of the highlights that make the university one of the country’s most recognized historically black institutions.

Saint Augustine’s University prides itself on the variety of programs available to its students. Whether you’re interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice, business, science, journalism, or are still carving out a path to pursue, the school’s team of dedicated and experienced educators will provide the tools you need to be successful. The university offers more than 20 majors and 12 departments in three academic schools. Click here to learn more about the full list of academic programs. You can also learn more about the school’s Student Orientation Advising and Registration (SOAR) here.

Sports are an important part of the University’s success. Saint Augustine’s University is an NCAA Division II school with a focus on teaching athletes to balance their work on the field and in the classroom. Athletic Director George Williams has transformed the university into a sports powerhouse over the past few years, coaching the Falcons to more than 35 national championships. You can learn more about the individual sports programs here. Whether you are interested in participating as an athlete or learn the business of sports there are many opportunities for you at Saint Augustine’s.

Saint Augustine’s University separates itself from other colleges by providing hands-on student services that complement the school’s expansive course list. While some schools believe in the “sink or swim” method when it comes to student performance, the Saint Augustine’s University’s faculty goes above and beyond to make sure everyone has the tools they need to succeed. Saint Augustine’s students get access to several academic programs that cater to their specific professional and personal goals to ensure they’re truly learning and absorbing information, rather than just being exposed to it.

You don’t stop being a student when you graduate. Saint Augustine’s University is committed to equipping students with the tools they need to land a job, then helping them do so. A constantly growing list of professional development and career services will help put you in contact with companies that can benefit from your skillset. A massive database of career counselors and established alumni will also help you to make the connections needed to land your dream job.

“Saint Augustine’s University was the birthplace of the foundation of my success. The small classroom sizes, personable professors, and encouraging administration helped me create and shape my dream of becoming an attorney,” says 2015 graduate, Monique Clark, Esq. “As a member of the SAU family, you are quickly taught that success is built on being better than good enough. SAU not only prepared me academically, but it also prepared me mentally, socially, and spiritually for my matriculation through the legal community and adulthood.”

Applications to Saint Augustine’s University can be found here. Applications cost $50 to submit and are accepted under a rolling deadline. Prospective students should be sure to submit their ACT and/or SAT scores by August 1st.

Saint Augustine’s University Information and Links

2019 Academic Calendar

Financial Aid

University Catalog

Location

1315 Oakwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27610-2298

Phone: 919-516-4000

At A Glance (Information per: https://www.collegedata.com/en/college-profile/1634?tab=profile-overview-tab)

Private University

Undergrad Students: 944

Admission Rate: 71%

Women: 46% Men: 54%