The simple way to relieve joint pain

A new pain management system is revolutionizing the way people deal with bone and joint pain.

These types of pain can be caused by a number of factors such as arthritis, stiff joints, and general old age. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to slow down time – but it’s not impossible to slow down the effects time has on your body. Active behavior is one of the best treatments for these types of chronic aches, however, the mere thought of exercise can often be overwhelming to people struggling with the pain. Luckily, there are some non-traditional remedies that can grant you the benefits of exercise without the agony.

First, let’s look at some of the causes of joint pain. As previously stated, one of the most common causes is arthritis, or an inflammation of the joints. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis which affect more than 50 million adults in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control. In North Carolina alone it’s estimated that between 23%-25% of the adult population have arthritis.

In recent years, medical experts have started focusing on Osteogenic Loading (OL) as a way to strengthen the body’s joints, muscles, and bones. The process consists of multiple sessions that are quick, painless, and lead to fast results. Since the process targets the body’s entire musculoskeletal system, it’s a great way to strengthen smaller muscles that can be a common source of chronic pain.

OL is also praised as a great alternative to traditional pain management techniques because it can be adapted to treat different conditions. For example, if someone has a knee or hip replacement the gym isn’t always the best option. However, companies like Osteostrong provide sessions that can be taken part in by people suffering from all types of pain. The sessions can also help strengthen the bone around the hip or knee replacement or be used to precondition your body before going in for surgery. Although the classes are safe for virtually everyone, it’s always recommended you check with your doctor before enrolling in Osteostrong sessions.

Bone loss can also be a contributing factor to chronic pain. Fragile bones can make it hard or uncomfortable for people to take part in typical exercises. Osteostrong sessions utilize a “series of robotic musculoskeletal treatment devices that allow axial compression of bone to emulate the effect of impact.” In other words, the facility’s cutting edge technology is able to trick the body into thinking it’s exercising, which strengthens bones without the pain.

Osteostrong’s approach is available to people of all ages. In younger patients, the benefits include everything from bone conditioning to improved athletic performance. Older patients typically seek treatment sessions to offset joint pain, Osteoporosis, and type II diabetes. Elder participants can also slow the degeneration of bones to help prevent injuries that become more common later in life (hip fractures, etc.)

