This Year’s Hottest Toys for the Holidays

Here are a few picks from TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets and More) 2019 Holiday Most Wanted List that your kids would love to find under the tree this year:

Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Elsa

$34.99; www.jakks.com

Elsa’s scene from Disney Frozen 2 is celebrated through music and lights. Elsa is dressed in her stunning purple nightgown straight from film. Doll sings Elsa’s powerful song and says 14 film-inspired phrases. Dress lights up in gorgeous pattern inspired by this dramatic film moment Inspired by Disney Frozen 2. Kids can relive their favorite scenes and story moments. Authentic film details and designs for Frozen 2 fans. Includes one doll with a dress, and a pair of shoes. 3+ years; 2 AAA batteries included.

Disney Princess Playdate Ariel

$59.99; www.jakks.com

Kids can pose and play with Playdate Ariel in many ways for the best playdate ever. Styled in a story inspired top and skirt, Playdate Ariel has long stunning red hair. Includes: a doll with removable top and skirt, dinglehopper brush and tiara. Ariel is 32-inches tall, articulated at the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips and knees and is lightweight. 3+ years

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Jet Command Center

$59.97; www.spinmaster.com

Switch from deluxe jet into mobile command headquarters. Lift the handle to open the jet into command center, with room for all the pups and one Deluxe Mighty Vehicle (each sold separately). Easily fold back up into Mighty Jet. For mobile rescues, place the exclusive Mighty Ryder figure into the cockpit. Push the button to launch Ryder and his mini jet from the command center. Press the button on the Mighty Jet’s engine to activate real lights and sounds.

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

$59.97; www.justplayproducts.com

Featuring lights, sounds, and a show-inspired design, the PJ Masks PJ Seeker can fit up to four vehicles in the detachable carrier and up to three 3” PJ Masks figures in the cabin. Spot the Nighttime Villains in the dark with the light-up searchlight. Kids can even trap villains in the detachable cage. With the push of a button, release the Seeker’s cabin from the carrier for a quick pursuit of escaping villains. The PJ Seeker even features a pull-out ramp and drop-down side door. The set includes one 3” Catboy figure and mini Cat-Car.

Harry Potter Hedwig Interactive Creature

$19.99; www.jakks.com

Harry Potter fans can now play with their own interactive Hedwig. There are 12 unique owl sounds that Hedwig can make. Hedwig also responds to sounds by turning her head. 4+ years; 2 AAA batteries required.

Blinger Styling Tool

$19.99; www.wickedcooltoys.com

Blinger is the new glam styling tool that allows you to load, click, bling – hair, fashion anything. Whether you’re blinging your hair, fashion or accessories, these gems stay on all day until you easily comb them out or peel them off. The adhesive works with all hair types and sticks to most materials. 75 gems included and multiple colors to choose from.

Gigantosaurus Roar & Stomp Giganto

$29.99; www.jakks.com

Kids will love making Gigantosaurus stomp and roar. At the push of a button, kids can make Gigantosaurus’s mouth open and close and make roaring sounds. Kids can also make Gigantosaurus stomp to hear real stomping sounds. Figure has six points of articulation: legs, arms, tail, and mouth. Giganto is approximately 15-inches long and 8-inches tall. 3+ years; 2 AAA batteries included.

Knuckle-Headz Head Poppin Racers

$12.99/$24.99; www.sdtoyz.com

Fueled by a powerful pull-back motor, Knuckle-Headz simulates medieval jousting with a few modern twists. Six exciting new collectible characters face off in a battle to see which can keep its head. Define the battlefield, aim your vehicle at your opponents, pull back for maximum momentum, and let them zoom toward each other. Direct hits result in the loser’s head popping off about 12 inches. Reset your spring-loaded characters head and face off again. Six characters are available in single and double packs. Sold exclusively at Target.

Furreal Cubby the Curious Bear

$179.99; www.hasbro.com

Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back.), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time. And let’s not forget snack time. Feed him his bottle or treat and he’ll make eating sounds. He’s a chatty little bear, too – he babbles back when he’s spoken to. In nighttime mode, this cutie closes his eyes, makes sleepy sounds, and plays one of four 5-minute sequences of soft music.