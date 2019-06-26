Three common air conditioning problems to avoid this summer

(Sponsored Content)

Summer has officially arrived in North Carolina – which means your comfort for the next few months relies solely on your AC unit. With that in mind, here are a few of the most common air conditioning problems people deal with during the summer.

Not enough refrigerant: If the vents around your house are blowing warm or hot air, your AC unit might need a refrigerant refill. If you notice your fans are working but the temperature isn’t going down, call an HVAC company to come out and pinpoint the problem. Allen Kelly & Co. offers home HVAC inspections that include checks of motor and compressor operations, electrical connections, and refrigerant levels. You can schedule a home inspection today by clicking here.

Blocked drains: A combination of humidity and algae can often cause condensate drain lines to get clogged and curb the flow of cold air. This will usually lead to a buildup of water in your AC unit’s drain pan. Depending on the severity of the blockage, some of these issues can be taken care of by the homeowner. In minor cases, you can use a cleaning brush and hot water to remove the debris. However, bigger problems may require professional assistance.

Thermostat problems: If you’re having problems with your thermostat display not turning on, the first thing you should do is check the batteries and wiring hookup. If the power source isn’t the problem, try unmounting the thermostat and inspecting it for dust and debris that could be causing the malfunction. You can read more about possible thermostat problems and how to handle them here.

The best way to protect yourself from falling victim to one of these issues is to stay up-to-date on HVAC maintenance year-round. For nearly 30 years, Allen Kelly & Co. has been helping homeowners around the Triangle identify and tackle HVAC problems in a timely and cost-effective manner. Click here to see how they can help with your HVAC needs.