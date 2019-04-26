Three ways to keep pollen from getting into your home

(Sponsored Content)

In case you haven’t noticed, pollen season has officially arrived in North Carolina. For the next few weeks the allergy-inducing tree dander will add a green stain to everything from cars to patio furniture. If you’re not careful, it could end up coating the inside of your house too.

Whether you suffer from chronic allergies or you’re a neat freak obsessed with keeping your home pollen-free, the spring dust is bound to cause you headaches (figurative and literal) at some point. Luckily, there are some things you can do to keep the elements outside of your house.

Check out the following tips from Allen Kelly & Co. to ensure your house remains pollen-free zone during allergy season.



Keep your windows and doors closed as much as possible: This might seem like an obvious tip, but you’d be amazed at the number of people who leave their bedroom windows open on a nice spring day, only to return to a bedroom coated in pine powder. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. If you are going to leave your windows open, consider waiting for it to rain. Water runoff usually offers a brief window of relief from pollen.

Make sure your air conditioning unit is running smoothly: If you’re abiding by tip #1, this recommendation is equally as important. The only thing worse than bad pollen allergies is being stuck in a stuffy house with a broken AC unit and no open windows. Often, people don’t bother scheduling a maintenance check on their HVAC unit until something goes wrong. Taking a proactive approach in maintaining your air conditioning system can save you money and make your life easier.

Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there: Even if you’re doing everything you can to keep your house allergen-free, chances are some amount of pollen is going to find its way inside. Allen Kelly’s team of reliable HVAC experts offer interior air quality testing and filtration systems to deal with whatever dust slips through the cracks. The inexpensive checkups guarantee clean air and peace of mind for anyone paranoid about falling victim to severe allergies.

In addition to its air quality work, Allen Kelly offers a wide variety of air conditioning services to ensure an enjoyable spring for you and your loved ones. The company’s insured factory-trained technicians provide service on all brands of HVAC units, free service request estimates, and on-call service 24/7. Click here to learn more about what Allen Kelly can do for you.

