Tips on filing your taxes without the hassle

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WGN) – An 80-year-old woman who was being held hostage by an intruder was saved, in part, because she hadn't texted her daily Wordle score to one of her daughters.

Police in Lincolnwood, Illinois, responded to a well-being check at the woman's home on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. after one of the woman's daughters said she hadn't heard from her.