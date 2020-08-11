Tools for a successful start to the virtual school year

For parents across the country, this school year is going to look different than ever before, and the plans keep changing. Here are a few easy “tips” you can do this week to help get your kids started off on the right foot– in or out of the classroom.

Join Dr. Kristen Wynns, from Wynns Family Psychology, on her webinar August 12th at 5:30 p.m. for more tools and helpful advice for a successful school year.