Toy Donation Drive Mid-Week Update

Our 2019 Stock the Sled Toy Donation drive has officially begun! Monday December 2nd through Friday December 6th, everyone is encouraged to drop off a toy during regular business hours at these Capital Automotive Group dealership locations:
Capital Ford
4900 Capital Blvd.
Raleigh, NC 27616
Capital Chevrolet
9820 Capital Blvd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Capital Mazda
525 Crossroads Blvd.
Cary, NC 27518
Capital Pre-owned Center
4800 Capital Blvd.
Raleigh, NC 27616
Capital Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge
200 Waterfield Ridge Pl.
Garner, NC 27529
Capital Lincoln
525 Crossroads Blvd.
Cary, NC 27518
University Ford
5001 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
Durham, NC 27701
University Pre-owned
102 Ephesus Church Rd.
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
University Ford North
5331 Roxboro Rd.
Durham, NC 27712
University Kia
5105 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
Raleigh, NC 27707
Hillsborough Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
259 S. Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278