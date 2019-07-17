Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber arrested in UK
Top Stories
Man who lost family in Ethiopia crash seeks safety upgrades
Raleigh businessmen charged with embezzling tax funds
Hong Kong elders march in support of young demonstrators
Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Martial penalty completes Man United’s 4-0 win over Leeds
Top Stories
McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Angels streaking, Homer’s odyssey, Reds-Cubs
Angels beat Astros 7-2 for 5th straight W; Marisnick plunked
Schwarber’s homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds
Harper’s 2-run double in 9th rallies Phillies past Dodgers
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Travel And Tourism
Do’s and don’ts for a successful summer road trip
How to protect yourself from 4 health concerns during travel
5 ways to stretch fuel economy for the perfect summer road trip
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps