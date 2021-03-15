Triangle author Kendra Leonard releases new memoir on healing and living a fulfilled life

In “mind.body.soul.,” Leonard shares her experiences being single, putting herself first, stepping into her light, and shining as bright as she can. Pregnant at 20, widowed at 30, and having a near-death experience at 40 gives Leonard a unique perspective on life. Twining frankness with humor, Leonard conversationally invites readers to let go of and release what no longer serves them so that they can create space for what is to come.

