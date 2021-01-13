Skip to content
Triangle music artist Kris Noel breaks the mold with faith, rap, spoken-word, and bilingual lyrics
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 13, 2021 / 02:01 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2021 / 02:01 PM EST
For more Kris Noel music, visit
dorhema.com/en/artist/kris-noel
