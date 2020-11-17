Your turkey leftover recipes are here: Turkey & brie melt is one of the most popular

Wake County is the 15th largest school district in the country and COVID has made quite a devastating dent when it comes to in-classroom learning this year. Many parents had to homeschool for some time (or still continue to), teachers needed to learn to communicate virtually with their students, and many kids are feeling a little lost in the transitions. Dating back to 1921, the week prior to Thanksgiving is celebrated as AMERICAN EDUCATION WEEK. It's observed in all communities annually "for the purpose of informing the public of the accomplishments and needs of the public schools and to secure cooperation and support of the public in meeting those needs."

Family Entourage is stepping up to meet those needs showcasing the latest in educational-based toys, games, and activities -- think robots that code, STEM toys, reading and math -- plus FREE resources including worksheets, study guides, videos, curriculum, color sheets, and more with at-home activities for every grade level.