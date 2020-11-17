Your turkey leftover recipes are here: Turkey & brie melt is one of the most popular

Raleigh Famous Toastery representative, Dennis Jackson, shows us how to make delicious meals with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.

One of the most popular items is the Turkey & Brie Melt, which you can use day-after-Thanksgiving turkey to make a delicious sandwich filled with rich brie cheese and raspberry puree on fresh sourdough bread.

