Prept, a new Charlotte-based startup offering an accessible, digital, personalized concierge experience for style + beauty services, announces Prept Party, a first-of-its-kind beauty and styling event on November 12-15. The weekend-long occasion will feature exclusive ‘pop-up’ sessions led by Prept’s network of beauty, fashion and lifestyle experts – all of which are designed to empower attendees of all ages to look and feel their best.

Prept Party is the inaugural event for the female-powered business, which provides full-service, custom styling solutions for all occasions, from everyday to special events. The November event will serve as an official launch for Prept, which is rising in popularity for its time-saving, streamlined experience – answering a growing need for busy women at home, work, and traveling.