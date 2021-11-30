Ways to make a difference this Giving Tuesday.

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Wildfire on Pogue Mountain latest blaze in western NC
NC leaders doubt new COVID-19 restrictions needed, urge vaccinations as omicron emerges
Man arrested after woman tells Moore County elementary school staff she, child were kidnapped at gunpoint
New mobile app helps Wake County families in need
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
NC leaders doubt new COVID-19 restrictions needed, urge vaccinations as omicron emerges
Top Stories
No pay for National Guard who refuse vaccine, says Def. Sec.
Top Stories
Raleigh family arrives at RDU, describes traveling from South Africa amid COVID-19 omicron restrictions
Video
FDA committee says yes to 1st COVID-19 treatment pill, cautions use in pregnant people
Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor
COVID-19 in NC: Amid growing Omicron concerns, percent positive surpasses 9% for 1st time since September
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with powerful storms ends quietly
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s significant’: Triangle winters warm by 4-degrees over last 50 years
Video
Two cute puppies help CBS 17’s Laura Smith with the Thanksgiving ‘fur-cast’
Video
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Triangle snow forecast: How much use will your sled get this winter?
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
New mobile app helps Wake County families in need
Top Stories
Family, friends mourn 15-year-old killed in shooting outside shopping center in Fayetteville
Video
Top Stories
Officer cleared in deadly shooting of Pharrell Williams’ cousin in Virginia
Video
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in NY sexual harassment scandal
Video
Retired veteran donates Christmas trees to troops nationwide
Video
Raleigh family arrives at RDU, describes traveling from South Africa amid COVID-19 omicron restrictions
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout
Top Stories
MLB, union make little progress ahead of CBA deadline
NC college volleyball star dies from aneurysm; university ‘heartbroken,’ coach says
LeBron James in NBA’s virus protocols, ruled out Tuesday
Michigan moves into top 4 of CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ways to Make a Difference this Giving Tuesday
My Carolina
by:
Carly Bragg
Posted:
Nov 30, 2021 / 09:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2021 / 09:22 PM EST
Ways to make a difference this Giving Tuesday.
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Convicted NC felon out on early release is found with 16 illegal guns, Nash County deputies say
Gallery
Double play! Fayetteville man accidentally enters same lottery numbers twice, wins two lifetime $25K jackpots
NC dad tells his kids to shut their eyes as they pass ‘mangled’ dead person lying beside highway
Video
Missing 9-year-old girl found safe, Raleigh police say
Family, friends mourn 15-year-old killed in shooting outside shopping center in Fayetteville
Video
Man arrested after woman tells Moore County elementary school staff she, child were kidnapped at gunpoint
NC police search for 16-year-old after convenience store employee shot dead in parking lot
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories