Wednesday, October 14th: Meet ballet superstar Misty Copeland, get organized with Essence Heel

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Pilot program sees mail notices sent to NC residents who have small sums of unclaimed money
Month after mass shooting, Rochester seeks answers, suspects
Man accused of beating 2-year-old child to death in Nashville
Video
People around the world remember George Floyd on what would’ve been his 47th birthday
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: How storms get their names; checking on recovery after Delta
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Video
Drone video shows massive flooding after 10-12 ft storm surge from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana
Video
Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana as Category 2 storm
Video
Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 storm ahead of Friday evening landfall
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
People around the world remember George Floyd on what would’ve been his 47th birthday
Video
Top Stories
NC Ag Commissioner again condemns threats against opponent over viral video, but won’t remove it from his website
Video
Top Stories
President’s son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19, First Lady says
Video
Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fairs being held Wednesday and Friday
Video
Murder suspect falls through ceiling during attempt to hide from Durham County deputies
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL cancels Pro Bowl in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Malcolm Jenkins says therapy helps him cope with stress
AP source: Angels give White Sox OK to interview La Russa
Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests
Panthers suspend in-person team activities Wednesday after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, October 14th: Meet ballet superstar Misty Copeland, get organized with Essence Heel
My Carolina
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 03:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 03:09 PM EDT
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Sponsored Content
Managing your Mental Health in a Pandemic
The Number 1 Strategy on How to Feel More Secure with Your Investments
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Police say man who raped 10-month-old daughter Googled ‘How do you know if a baby is dead’ before calling 911
Video
NC parents have until Oct. 15 to make sure they get $335 grant
Video
Live newscasts
Murder suspect falls through ceiling during attempt to hide from Durham County deputies
Video
CBS 17 Votes